Bengaluru will emerge as space capital: Ram Nath Kovind

BENGALURU: In the coming years, Bengaluru will soon emerge as India’s space capital, said former President Ram Nath Kovind, during ‘Open Heart 2024’ at St Joseph’s University on Monday. Discussing about the advancements in space and technology and its potential growth in the country, he said Bengaluru will take a leading role in the nation’s space endeavours.

Addressing the students, he highlighted the nation’s accomplishments-- from its military achievements of constructing indigenous Aircraft Carriers to showcasing India’s rich historical heritage at the G20 Summit hosted last year. Additionally, he also mentioned about the successful ventures in the space sector, and milestones including India being the first to land on the south pole of the Moon, Aditya-L1 Observatory and XPoSat.