DK Shivakumar holds meet to discuss city projects

BENGALURU: Pointing out that only a few parts of the city are planned and no other areas have been developed in a planned manner, Deputy Chief Minister and Bengaluru Development Minister DK Shivakumar stressed that there is a need to give a new look to Bengaluru, and hence a budget has to be presented for the projects in the city.

He was addressing the MLAs, MPs, MLCs and Rajya Sabha members representing Bengaluru, at a preliminary meeting to get suggestions and instructions for preparation of the BBMP budget 2024-25, on Monday.

Drinking water, solid waste disposal, self-declared property tax system, facilitating poor people under welfare programmes, security personnel in playgrounds, lakes, parks, collection of more taxes, bringing coordination of all departments under the BBMP and other issues were discussed.

The DCM said Bangalore Development Authority (BDA), Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB), and Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (Bescom) should work together.

Stressing on the removal of unauthorised flexes, he instructed the authorities to take legal action even if any political party or leader puts them up. After receiving suggestions from the people’s representatives, Shivakumar said he would submit a request to the Prime Minister to give priority to Bengaluru. He stated that he has already met Union ministers and requested financial assistance for Bengaluru’s development.