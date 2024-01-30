Four students die, 28 hurt as school bus rams tractor at Algur village in Karnataka

BAGALKOT: Four students died and 28 were injured when their school bus hit a tractor carrying sugarcane at Algur village in Jamkhandi taluk on Monday.

The deceased have been identified as Govind Jambgi,13, Shweta Patil,12, Basavaraj Kottagi,17, and Sagar Kadakol,16.

The students of Vardhaman Nyamagouda School private were returning home after participating in the annual day function when the accident took place.

The injured were shifted to hospitals in Jamkhandi and Vijayapura. District in-charge minister RB Timmapur visited the injured students. He also met the parents of the deceased students and offered his condolences.

He said on the direction of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, a compensation of Rs 2 lakh each will be given to the families of the deceased students and Rs 50,000 to the injured students.

MLA Siddu Savadi, deputy commissioner S Janaki and superintendent of police Amarnath Reddy visited the accident spot.