Hanuman flag row: Cops cane BJP, JDS protesters in Mandya

MANDYA: Tension prevailed in Mandya on Monday when BJP and JDS workers, who were protesting against the removal of a Hanuman flag at Keragodu village in the district on Sunday, pulled down the hoardings of local Congress MLA Ravi Ganiga.

A few protesters, including women, were injured when police resorted to a mild lathicharge to disperse them. However, the police action did not deter BJP and JDS workers from continuing their protest. Soon, a large number of people joined the protest, raising “Jai Shri Ram” and “Jai Hanuman” slogans.

They demanded the district administration lift the prohibitory orders and allow them to unfurl the flag at Keragodu. They stated that the flag has been fluttering there for 35 years.

Earlier in the day, BJP and JDS workers gathered in the village and took out a procession to Mandya. Workers of the two parties from various parts of the district also joined the procession to the deputy commissioner’s office.

HDK: Lift prohibitory orders

Former chief minister HD Kumaraswamy, former minister CT Ravi, CS Puttaraju, DC Thamanna and other leaders participated in the protest.

Sporting a saffron shawl, Kumaraswamy, demanded that prohibitory orders under Section 144 be lifted. The district administration should be held responsible for lowering the Hanuman flag in the village. He demanded that the deputy commissioner and other officials be transferred. “I called the DC and asked him to lift the prohibitory orders and withdraw police forces to defuse tension. I also asked him to hold a peace meeting instead of targeting the innocent villagers. But he did not listen and acted as per the government orders. The Congress government, which failed to provide drought relief to farmers, is now targeting innocent villagers to divert people’s attention,” he alleged.

To cover up its failure, the government is now shifting the blame on Hindu activists and innocent villagers, he said.

Ravi alleged that the Congress government is “anti-Hindu” and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah believes and admires Tipu Sultan. He said people, including farmers of Mandya, will teach Congress a lesson in the coming Lok Sabha elections.

Fear grips Tadkod

Dharwad: A few families belonging to a particular community are quietly leaving Tadkod village in Dharwad district, fearful of Hindu activists visiting the village. Recently, a bout of communal violence shook the village after a youth from a minority community posted a controversial picture on social media. p4