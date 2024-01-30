Mandya Hanuman flag row: Bengaluru BJP demands hoisting of flag again

BENGALURU: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders and workers, led by Leader of Opposition R Ashoka, staged a protest in Bengaluru against the lowering of a Hanuman flag at Keregodu village in Mandya district.

Hundreds of party workers gathered near Mysuru Bank Circle on Monday, where police detained them. There was high drama as police initially did not allow workers to stage protests. Jayanagar MLA CK Ramamurthy, former deputy mayor S Harish, Sapthagiri Gowda and others were present, wearing saffron shawls, holding Hanuman flags and chanting ‘Jai Shriram’. A large number of police personnel were deployed in Bengaluru.

Later, BJP Bengaluru City office-bearers met the Bengaluru DC and submitted a memorandum, condemning the lowering of the Hanuma Dhwaja. They claimed that it was done on the direction of local Congress MLA Ravi Ganiga and district minister N Cheluvarayaswamy. They also demanded that the Hanuma Dhwaja be hoisted at the same place in Keregodu. The party held similar protests in various parts of the state.

BJP leaders termed Chief Minister Siddaramaiah “anti-Hindu” and alleged that he brings up the Constitution when the issue is related to Hindus.

BJP Karnataka posted a series of tweets on social media, with the hashtag #HinduVirodhiSarkaara. They also recalled that in its previous term, the Congress government had hit protesting farmers and lost elections, now they are hitting Hindu activists.

Bommai, Ashoka protest

Kolar: Former chief minister Basavaraj Bommai claimed that permission to fly the Hanuman flag on the gram panchayat office was received three to four months ago. Heading a protest against lowering of the Hanuman flag at Keregodu village in Mandya district, the BJP leader said all norms have been followed. Opposition leader R Ashoka, Kolar MP S Muniswamy and former minister Varthur R Prakash among others were present.