Muslim legislators draw up Rs 5K crore budget plan to uplift community in Karnataka

BENGALURU: Legislators from the minority community have drawn up a plan for the development of the Muslim community, and submitted a representation to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to allocate Rs 4,990 crore in the upcoming state budget for the uplift of the community, with the focus on education and healthcare.

Leaders including Kalaburagi MLA Kaneez Fathima, Shantinagar MLA NA Haris, MLC and CM’s political secretary Naseer Ahmed, former MLA Feroze Sait and others gave the representation to the CM through minister BZ Zameer Ahmed Khan. They have unanimously asked for educational opportunities, allotment of more degree colleges, scholarships and healthcare facilities for the community.

MLC Naseer Ahmed said a meeting was recently held where leaders decided on the overall development of the community. “We have drawn up a budget of Rs 4,990 crore. The main focus is uplifting the community by providing the best educational opportunities. We have also asked for scholarships,” said Ahmed.

They demanded the revival of the Chief Minister’s Special Development Scheme of Rs 800 crore to develop slums, predominantly inhabited by minorities, across the state. “During the first tenure between 2013 to 2018, CM Siddaramaiah came up with Rs 800 crore budget allocation. This was to improve the quality of life of people living in slum pockets, by providing basic amenities,” stated Ahmed.

MLA Haris said issues related to Muslim students and others were discussed at a meeting recently. Feroze Sait stated that they have demanded more colleges in districts under the Morarji Desai Residential Schools. “We have asked for more scholarships and financial assistance for those students who travel to foreign countries for higher studies.”