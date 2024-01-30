Tiger, leopard run over in separate road accidents in Mysuru district

MYSURU: Monday was a bad day for the wildlife as a tiger and leopard were killed in separate road accidents in the district. The big cats were killed after they were hit by speeding cars while they were crossing highways.

In the first incident which took place on the outskirts of Mysuru city, a two-year-old tiger identified as T-6 was killed on Mysuru-Nanjangud highway near Mysuru Airport at Mandakalli.

Around 11 pm on Sunday night, a speeding cab, which was travelling from Mysuru towards Nanjangud, hit the tiger which suddenly jumped onto the road to cross the highway towards the airport. Even though the cab driver made an effort to avoid hitting the tiger which jumped onto the highway, he failed.

The driver after stopping the vehicle, which was badly damaged at the front, on the roadside managed to escape from the place. As the airbags of the car were deployed, the driver is believed to be unhurt in the accident. The cab belongs to Susheela from Chamarajanagar as per the registration.

Foresters seized the vehicle and a case under the Wildlife Protection Act had been registered against the driver. Meanwhile, the tiger, which was badly wounded on its head which had fallen into the roadside trench, withered around in pain before succumbing to injuries. The foresters, who rushed to the spot, lifted the dead tiger and shifted it to the Chamundi Animal Conservation, Rescue and Rehabilitation Centre in Koorgalli and conducted a postmortem.