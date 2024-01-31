10.5K Haj applications cleared from Karnataka

BENGALURU: The Haj Committee of India has cleared 10,500 applications under the Karnataka quota for the Haj pilgrimage in 2024. According to the Executive Officer of Karnataka State Haj Committee Sarfaraz Khan, last year, there were 7,500 applications, and this year, it has increased by 3,000 applications.

The Karnataka Haj Committee will now send messages to applicants for an advance payment of Rs 80,000 and will announce the district-wise training schedule shortly. “This year, the state Haj Committee had received 13,500 applications for pilgrimage. However only 10,500 will be sent, as this is a quota granted for Karnataka state. In case any other surrenders their quota, the same can be transferred to Karnataka state.

The committee is yet to release the embarkation points for Karnataka. Traditionally, Bengaluru, Mangaluru, Goa and Hyderabad are marked as embarkation points for Karnataka-based pilgrims. “The Haj Committee will call tenders for airlines to operate flights for pilgrims. The ones that give the best rates will be roped in,” said an official.