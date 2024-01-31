49K shops get BBMP notice for Kannada boards

BENGALURU: Directing zonal officials to take appropriate measures on the Kannada name board issue, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath said BBMP has issued notices to 49,241 shops under its limits for not following the order. He added that only 16,813 shops have boards with 60 per cent Kannada display, and warned of strict action if shops fail to implement the order by February 28.

Speaking at the Federation of Karnataka Chambers of Commerce and Industries (FKCCI), Girinath asked the members to ensure that all shops and industries coming under it follow the order.

He said that commercial shops on arterial and sub-arterial roads should preferably install Kannada name boards. After giving a letter of understanding, if they don’t install Kannada boards even after seven days, disciplinary action should be taken against them and they should be made to install the boards immediately.

Girinath said property tax collection is the most important source of income for the corporation and needs to be implemented effectively. He said demand notices are being given to those who have not paid property tax, and whose self-declaration is faulty. Messages are also being sent to citizens’ mobiles as reminders to pay tax, he added.

Girinath assured that road development work in Peenya Industrial Area, SP Road, Mamulpet, Sultanpet and other roads, which are hubs of trade activities, will be upgraded. He also mentioned that encroachments at KR Market would be cleared.