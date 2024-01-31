After boy's mother stripped, beaten up by girl's family, Karnataka couple who eloped get hitched

BELAGAVI: The couple, whose elopement led to the boy's mother being stripped, beaten up and tied to an electric pole at Hosa Vantamuri village in Belagavi taluk on December 11, 2023, got married on January 30. The marriage was registered at the south zone sub-registrar office in Belagavi.

The girl's family was against their relationship, leading them to fix her engagement ceremony with another boy on December 12, 2023.

After hearing about this, the boy eloped with her the previous night. Upon learning about the elopement, the girl's parents went to the boy's house and vandalized their home. Along with a few others, they then proceeded to beat up the boy's mother, stripped her and tied her to an electric pole.

The heinous act invited a sharp reaction and even the Karnataka High Court had condemned the incident and registered a suo motu case.

The National Women's Commission, State Women's Commission and CID office had considered the case very seriously and conducted an investigation. The incident took place in Kakati police station limits, following which the jurisdictional police inspector was suspended for negligence of duty. The police later traced the couple who eloped and provided them with protection at the rehabilitation centre.