Bangalore Development Authority calls tenders for 74-km Peripheral Ring Road project

BENGALURU: The Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) on Tuesday called for e-tenders for the 74-km Peripheral Ring Road (PRR) project proposed in 2007 to decongest the city. The project, which is to be renamed as Bengaluru Business Corridor, is estimated to cost Rs 27,000 crore and the contract for the same is a 50-year lease period.

The cost of the project includes a huge land acquisition cost of nearly Rs 21,000 crore.

The project which will be constructed in the Public Private Partnership model, will follow the Design, Build, Finance, Operate and Transfer model (DBOT). The tender notification specified the last day for the bids as February 29 (4 pm). The technical bids will be opened on March 2 at 4.30 pm.

The eight-lane access controlled expressway will form a semi-circle around the city and slice through the three taluks of Bengaluru North, Bengaluru East and Anekal.

The project will have 8 lanes running to an approximate length of 74 km with service road to Bengaluru City, with a width of 100 metres. It will also include clover leaf junctions, flyovers/underpasses, Road Over Bridges, Road Under Bridges, vehiclular underapss/overpasses, toll plazas, transport zones, culverts, minor and major bridges, utility ducts along the road and a green corridor.

A sum of Rs 270 crore will be submitted as deposit. The Request for Proposal (RFP) documents can be downloaded from the portal: https://kppp.karnataka.gov.in. For more details/queries, mail the Executive Engineer of BDA at bdaeepm@gmail.com This is the third time the BDA is calling for tenders for the project.