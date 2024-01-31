Bengaluru engineer breaks into aged couple’s home, steals cash, jewellery; held

BENGALURU: A 36-year-old mechanical engineer has been arrested for committing theft at an old couple’s residence in KP Agrahara.

The accused, identified as Madan Kumar, is a resident of Telecom Layout in Cholourpalya. He once owned an aluminium factory, but incurred losses after the unit was gutted in an accidental fire around three years ago, and could not get any insurance. Unable to repay debts, he zeroed in on the old couple, whom he knew. He stole gold and cash to the tune of Rd 8.2 lakh from their house on January 17.

Prior to executing the crime, Madan had even researched ways to evade the police. He had spilt chilli powder at the crime scene in order to mislead police sniffer dogs, had used gloves to ensure that he left no fingerprints ande had covered his face with a mask. However, he ran out of luck when he tried to dispose of the stolen jewellery, and the law caught up with him.

“The old couple would go for a morning walk at 8 am and return by 10 am. Since Madan knew the victims, he hatched a plot to commit theft at their house. The route he chose to escape had no CCTV coverage. He also used an electric wood-cutter to cut his way through the main door,” said an officer.

The police have recovered the stolen gold and cash, while Madan has been remanded to judicial custody.