France to share Olympics knowledge, says diplomat

BENGALURU: France is ready to share its knowledge from the Paris Olympics 2024 with India, and has already supported the country’s bid to host the Games in 2036, said Thierry Berthelot, Consul General of France in Bengaluru. He added that France also looks forward to building strong bonds and partnerships with the country on the educational front. The Consul General was sharing his insights on ‘The Paris 2024 Olympic Games from the Host Country’s Perspective and Sports Diplomacy in the Ga mes’, on Tuesday at MBA ESG in the city.

“France has never done this with any other country, but is ready to share its knowledge with India. We have asked the government to send their experts to study the infrastructure, management and security of being the host country,” Berthelot stated.

He added that there is much to learn from France for India and the world about how it has put sustainability at the centre of the Games.

While the country is set to host the Olympics and Paralympics Games from July to September, he said 100 per cent of all the temporary equipment created will be reused or recycled.

“The country will be using 95 per cent of temporary infrastructure, including renovating stadiums that will be used post the Games too. Over 30 swimming pools are being reshaped, adopting a greener approach,” he said.