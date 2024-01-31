"Future in India for animation if taught in school"

Sharath Bache Gowda, Chairman, KEONICS, said the AVGC sector can reach the projected 26 billion dollars in revenue by 2025 only if the country develops a good pool of talent in content creation, sculpting, painting and other creative arts needed to boost the industry.

“We have a fertile workforce and we don’t want India to be the backend of the world. We need to create an environment where we tell stories and narrate stories for the world.” He also reiterated that the government intends to create an ecosystem for developing AVGC talent in Tier 2 and 3 cities in which work is ongoing through different initiatives.

Meanwhile, industry partners during the panel discussion urged the government to add more value to creative skills from primary grades. Ashish Kulkarni, Founder, Punnaryug, and a veteran in the industry said, “ There will be a future for AVGC in India if it is taught in schools. A large amount of learning will come if the foundation is strong. If students are given marks for creative fields it will help build a pathway for their future jobs.”

Other stakeholders emphasised that education should focus on inculcating creative skills rather than focusing on the use of advanced technology tools. The discussion also touched upon how many institutions teach outdated curricula and software which become redundant in two years.