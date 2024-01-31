‘Hampi by Sky’ to take off day before Utsav opening

HOSAPETE: A major attraction of Hampi Utsav -- Hampi by Sky -- will be flagged off a day earlier of the Utsav this year. This is to give tourists more opportunity to see the world heritage site from the sky in a helicopter, the Vijayanagara district administration officials said. They are planning to get it inaugurated by district in-charge minister Zameer Ahmed Khan on February 1.

All these years, the chopper service used to be inaugurated on the opening day of the Utsav. But many tourists missed the opportunity. This time, apart from an extended day of the service, the duration of the flight too has been increased from six minutes to eight.

Vijayanagara Deputy Commissioner MS Divakara said, “Hampi by Sky is our major attraction along with other entertainment and informative programmes organised during Hampi Utsav. This year, it will be inaugurated on February 1, a day before the Utsav is opened. Two helicopters will be part of the ride. It is priced at Rs 4,299 for an eight-minute ride and Rs 3,700 for seven minutes. It is free for children below two years old. The rides will be on till the last day of the Utsav on February 5.”

He said, “A helicopter ride allows tourists to enjoy the beauty of Hampi from above and gives one a memorable experience. Tourists taking the ride should produce any identity proof from the central or state government.”

This year, more security personnel and barricades will be in place to ensure the safety of tourists, he said. Book and flower exhibitions, stage events and performances will be part of the Utsav this year, he added.