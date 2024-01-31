HD Kumaraswamy has almost merged JDS with BJP, says DK Shivakumar

BENGALURU: Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Tuesday claimed that former chief minister HD Kumaraswamy has almost merged the JDS with the BJP. “Kumaraswamy may choose to wear a saffron shawl or any other shawl, that is his party’s internal matter. BJP is trying to find a political base in Mandya and in the process, I don’t know who is going to swallow whom,” he told reporters.

He accused the BJP and JDS leaders of trying to provoke innocent villagers with an intention to disturb law and order in Mandya. The BJP and JDS are trying this new experiment in the district. The people of Mandya are secular and tolerant, he said.

He said the gram panchayat has given an undertaking that they would only hoist the Tricolour and Karnataka flag. The national and state flags need to be respected. People are watching every development keenly, he said.

Responding to a question, the DCM said no one is objecting the distribution of Hanuma Dhwaja. “BJP had campaigned for the Tricolour some time ago. Has it forgotten the Tricolour already? BJP is in power at the Centre. Why can’t it bring legislation replacing the Tricolour with a saffron flag?” he questioned.

He further accused the BJP and JDS of joining hands to disturb peace. “They are doing politics in the name of the saffron flag in Mandya. We have no objection if they hoist the flags atop their houses, but they can only hoist only the national or state flags which are approved (at the designated places),” he said.