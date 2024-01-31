Inquiries pouring in for revised Gruha Jyothi scheme in Karnataka

BENGALURU: As the state government in the recent cabinet meeting announced a revision in the Gruha Jyothi scheme, the number of inquiries for inclusion has increased. The applications, however, are less.

According to officials in the energy department: “As per the new revision, around 25 lakh consumers will benefit in the Bangalore Electricity Supply Corporation Limited (Bescom) limits alone. An evaluation for the rest of the Escom limits is ongoing.”

According to energy department records, 1,65,48,007 people have registered for the scheme as on January 15. Out of this, 68,41,494 are in Bescom limits.

The official said: “While many are keen to undertake the scheme, we are working on creating awareness on saving energy. The scheme is actually benefiting, as people are reducing energy consumption to avail the scheme. This will in turn help in energy conservation in the long run.”

The cabinet in the recent meeting had taken a decision that households that have an average consumption of below 90 units will get an additional 10 extra units upfront. Earlier these households were getting an additional 10% over their average consumption.

The cabinet had noted that there are around 1.95 crore people in the state that use around 53 units of power. It had also noted that there are around 69.73 lakh in Bescom limits that use around 43 units and it will cost an additional Rs 33 crore to the exchequer.

“In the coming times, as per requirement, revisions in the scheme will be done. The need is to reduce the burden on the grid and meet energy demand. There is no dearth of funds from the government in the addressing the finances. The subsidy and the zero bills that are being given to consumers are being reimbursed by the government on regular basis. The Escoms are supply agencies, undertaking business. The bills are being sent to the government for clearance,” the official added.