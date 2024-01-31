Karnataka gets first riverfront project on Tunga

SHIVAMOGGA: The first riverfront project in the state has come to fruition along the 2.7-km stretch of the Tunga river in Shivamogga, also known as the Gateway of Malnad.

This stretch has been transformed into a promising tourist attraction on the lines of the Sabarmati riverfront in Ahmedabad. The stretch extends from the bypass bridge to Bekkina Kalamata. People will be allowed to explore the area soon. This is one of the flagship projects of the Shivamogga Smart City Ltd. (SSCL), which has developed the riverfront at a cost of Rs 103 crore.

Sources in SSCL told TNIE that the project was taken up in 2019 by KMV Project Ltd., to develop infrastructure along with a pedestrian bridge and promenade on the northern banks of the Tunga. Key attractions of the riverfront area are: a 2.63-km footpath and 2.60-km bicycle path, saplings of various species, gardens, children’s play areas, an interactive fountain, outdoor gym equipment, climbing walls for adventurers, a multi-purpose sports complex, sculptures of animals, murals and Lata mantaps.

The stretch also has an open air theatre, a canteen on the ground floor, a parking area with food stalls, an information centre, a lawn on the upper floor, observation towers, pedestrian bridges at two locations, 12 drinking water units, toilets, and two boat jetties.

District in-charge minister Madhu Bangarappa inaugurated the project on Monday.