Karnataka lokayukta sleuths raid 10 govt officials in DA case

BENGALURU: Lokayukta sleuths in Karnataka on Wednesday carried out raids at 40 places against 10 government officials in connection with a disproportionate assets case.

The raids were carried out in various districts barring Bengaluru, the Lokayukta Inspector General of Police Dr A Subramanyeswara Rao told PTI.

"The raids are going on against officials in Chamarajanagar, Mysuru, Hassan, Mandya, Tumakuru, Koppal and Mangaluru," the senior police officer said.

In Mandya, raids were conducted against a BESCOM executive engineer, who has a house in Vidyaranyapura in Bengaluru and a farmhouse in Nagamangala.

The Lokayukta sleuths raided the house of the executive engineer's father-in-law, who is a powerful leader in the ruling Congress in Nagamangala.

The Lokayukta officials carried out raids at a food inspector's house and office in Hassan.

They also searched the house of the food inspector's brother, who is a realtor.

An executive engineer in the Karnataka Rural Infrastructure Development Limited too came under the Lokayukta's radar, sources said.