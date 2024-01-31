Karnataka: Speed Post to deliver GI-tagged tur dal

BENGALURU: An agreement has been inked by the Karnataka Postal Circle and a State government-affiliated unit for pick-up of the world-famous Geographical Index (GI) Gulbarga Tur Dal and doorstep delivery to customers across India. The mutually beneficial venture will kickstart shortly.

The Karnataka State Pulses Abhivridhi Mandal Ltd (KSPAML) headquartered at Kalaburagi district will be shortly be launching its e-commerce business. The unit was created by the State government for comprehensive development of pulses in the State. MD of KSPAML Anthony Maria Emmanuel M and Kaiya Arora, Director of Postal Services of the Circle inked the agreement.

S Annalakshmi, Assistant Director, Business Development, Karnataka Postal Circle told TNIE, “The Department of Posts has become the logistics partner for the e-commerce portal, to deliver pulses booked online, by picking them up from Kalaburagi and Yadgir. We are looking at KSPAML booking atleast 250 orders per month.” The Karnataka Postal Circle exchanged the Speed Post contract on January 25 at the Chief Postmaster General’s office, she added.

A representative of KSPAML (who did not want to be named) said that it was for the first time that the Mandal was purchasing Tur dal from the farmers. “We only used to purchase Tur earlier. Farmers get a much better price from us. We have launched the GI-tagged Gulbarga Tur Dal under the name of ‘Bhima Pulses Gulbarga Tur Dal’ in August 2023. We will be selling them through www.bhimapulses.com,” he said. Booking of orders will commence next week.