Karnataka's traditional sport Kambala gets starting barrier on lines of horse racing

MANGALURU: An automated time gate and photo finish result system will be introduced in Kambala (buffalo race) for efficient time management in the traditional sport of the Karnataka Coast.

At present, most of the Kambala events stretch to 2-3 days, taking a toll on buffaloes, their handlers and the owners. This is because the number of buffalo pairs taking part in the event has drastically increased over the last few years, some of them witnessing even over 250 pairs.

A decade ago, lazer finishing system was introduced in the sport in order to reduce the duration of the sport. In order to further cut down the time, Zilla Kambala Samithi has introduced the Automated Time Gate system on the lines of the Starting Barrier used in the horse race.

Each racing track will have two suspension gates that open upwards after the flag-off.