Karnataka's traditional sport Kambala gets starting barrier on lines of horse racing
MANGALURU: An automated time gate and photo finish result system will be introduced in Kambala (buffalo race) for efficient time management in the traditional sport of the Karnataka Coast.
At present, most of the Kambala events stretch to 2-3 days, taking a toll on buffaloes, their handlers and the owners. This is because the number of buffalo pairs taking part in the event has drastically increased over the last few years, some of them witnessing even over 250 pairs.
A decade ago, lazer finishing system was introduced in the sport in order to reduce the duration of the sport. In order to further cut down the time, Zilla Kambala Samithi has introduced the Automated Time Gate system on the lines of the Starting Barrier used in the horse race.
Each racing track will have two suspension gates that open upwards after the flag-off.
Deviprasad Shetty Belapu, president of Zilla Kambala Samithi, said that much of the time is wasted in Kambala events as some buffaloes take a prolonged time to start the race. Sometimes they even take an hour or two to begin the race. Such things lead to inordinate delays in winding up the events.
The new system will eliminate such delays and help it finish within 24 hours. He said that under the new system, the buffalo handlers will get 5 or 10 minutes to begin the race. If they fail to begin the race within the given time, then the referee will take a call on giving them another chance or disqualifying them. The new system will also have traffic lights (red, yellow and green) to alert the handlers about the start of the game.
On a pilot basis, Shetty said the new system will be introduced Ikalaba Kantabare Budubare Kambala that will be held on February 3 at Ikala village in Udupi district. Based on its success, it will be extended to all Kambala events in future. Shetty hoped that the new system would upgrade the traditional sport and help it become more popular across the world.
Adani Foundation has donated Rs 10 lakh for the introduction of the new system. At a function held here on Wednesday, Kishore Alva, Executive Director of Adani Group, handed over the cheque to the Samithi president.