Keragodu may be BJP’s gateway to Old Mysuru

BENGALURU: Is Congress running out of solutions and political answers to counter the combined opposition of BJP and JDS at Keragodu in Mandya, where a political war is being fought over lowering of a Hanuman flag? Has CM Siddaramaiah, by unleashing force against protesters, walked into a trap? Will Keragodu be BJP’s entryway to power in Old Mysuru, which was unconquerable to the saffron party in the last three decades?

The Siddaramaiah government, in its first tenure, gave BJP a shot in the arm when it celebrated Tipu Jayanti and one person was killed during a protest in Kodagu. It has now offered another opportunity to BJP by resorting to a lathi-charge against Keragodu protesters, said a source. Speaker UT Khader, who is the MLA from Mangalore, too faced protests against him from right wing activists at least on three occasions. Asked how he handled it, a source said, “When they came, he ensured they were not lathicharged or arrested because that would give them the optics. He gave them a cup of tea and sent them. He had multiple brushes with right wing elements, but he ensured they were treated with dignity.’’

Ahead of 2023 Assembly polls, BJP took to communal narrative raising hijab and halal issues. A video of a college girl, Muskaan, not heeding to taunts by a Hindu mob to remove hijab helped BJP increase its vote share in Mandya district. Now, chances look brighter with JDS workers wearing saffron shawls, an analyst said. Kiran Gajanur, academic and professor of political science, said, “I believe state BJP needs to learn the language of PM Modi’s development narrative to convince people rather than bringing these religious emotional issues.”

Political analyst BS Murthy said, “For Congress, these are difficult times. It is bad if they speak, and bad if they don’t. But in the interest of the nation, they need to speak.’’ He said, “When BJP, largely supported by Lingayats, and JDS backed by Vokkaligas -- two most powerful communities in the state -- come together, all others join hands too, which has seen Congress through on many occasions.”

Cops remove green flag in Shivajinagar

Following the row that erupted in Mandya over authorities removing a saffron flag, several people, including BJP leaders, took to social media, raising the issue of a green flag being hoisted at Chandni Chowk in Shivajinagar, Bengaluru. Posting a photo of a green flag tied atop a high mast, netizens questioned the government about what action would they take. BJP leaders such as Basanagouda Patil Yatnal and PC Mohan also shared it on their social media profiles. Acting quickly, the police rushed to the spot and got the flag removed with the help of locals.