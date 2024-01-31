Online campaign against plans to relax night traffic ban in Bandipur

MYSURU: The conflicting interests of Karnataka, Kerala, and Tamil Nadu, coupled with environmental concerns, set the stage for a heated debate on the future of Bandipur Tiger Reserve and its delicate ecosystem.

In a recent visit to the Bandipur Tiger Reserve, Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre hinted at a potential relaxation of the night traffic ban on the Bandipur Tiger Reserve stretch, connecting Karnataka with Kerala, as per the Kerala government’s plea. But this potential relaxation has sparked outrage among green warriors and wildlife enthusiasts who have launched online campaigns on social media.

Sharing reports of the possible relaxation on the night traffic ban, and an aerial survey of the railway line has irked people, and has prompted concern among environmentalists and wildlife enthusiasts.

In response to these developments, an online campaign with the hashtag ‘Save Bandipur’ has gained momentum. Social media users, wildlife enthusiasts and green activists are expressing concern, demanding retention of the night traffic ban, and opposing the railway project planned to traverse through the tiger reserve.

As the debate intensifies, social media users are actively participating in the campaign, sharing opinions and quotes. One user said, “Protecting Bandipur is not just about wildlife; it’s about preserving our natural heritage. Say no to lifting the night traffic ban and rail lines that threaten our ecosystem. #SaveBandipur.”