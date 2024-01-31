Pet had bad experience, rues Bengaluru flyer; Akasa air clarifies

BENGALURU: A Bengaluru-based marketing professional who flew from Ahmedabad to Bengaluru for the first time with his pet on a flight, lashed out at Akasa Air on Monday for a “horrible’ experience. The airline on Tuesday issued a detailed statement refuting his charges.

Pathak, a marketing and communications professional, travelled with his wife and pet Shih-Tzu by QP1332 on January 26, he wrote in his post on Linkedin. Pathak claimed that comfortable travel for his pet for Rs 5,000, was far from the truth.

Specifying details, he said the flight left Ahmedabad at 1.40am (January 27) which was three hours behind schedule. The couple had reached three hours in advance for the scheduled 10.20pm flight on January 26, as it was their pet’s maiden travel. This resulted in six hours at the airport with the pet.

Ground staff and CISF at the airport did not permit the pet out of the container even once during the long wait, he charged. They did not facilitate their leaving the terminal and returning too, he added. There was no provision for pets to relieve themselves, and the blowers in the washroom would intimidate them, he added.