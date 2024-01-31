RSS always against Tricolour, says CM Siddaramaiah

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday alleged that the hoisting of Hanuma Dhwaja at Keragodu in Mandya district was a conspiracy hatched by the Sangh Parivar.
Leaders from RSS, which is part of the Sangh Parivar, have been opposing hoisting the Tricolour, while flying a saffron flag. BJP too is supporting it. At Keragodu, the permission was given to fly the Tricolour or Kannada flag, not a saffron flag, he iterated.
In a series of posts on social media, he said as the country observes Sarvodaya Day on Tuesday to mark the death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, his words are relevant even today. But right wing forces are trying to erase Gandhiji’s thoughts. The Sangh Parivar is openly supporting Nathuram Godse and disturbing communal harmony, his posts stated.
“The intention behind this is not their Bhakti towards Hanuman, but their intention to disturb communal harmony,” he said. “RSS leaders never accept the Tricolour flag as their own. The RSS office in Nagpur did not have the Tricolour even after 52 years of Independence,” he said.
“Now BJP leaders are trying to get some privilege ahead of Lok Sabha polls. Earlier too, BJP had made similar attempts before Assembly polls and Mandya people have not forgotten” he said.
Slamming JDS, Siddaramaiah said the way JDS is joining hands with BJP looks like their party high command is now Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Also, JDS leaders who are wearing saffron shawls are not aware of the injustice they are doing to the people of Karnataka, he added.
Office-bearers of Kuruba Sangha protest Members of Kuruba Sangha protested against miscreants throwing stones at the hostel building and pulling down the publicity material of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and legislators.
When protesters were marching from Keragodu to Mandya, they threw stones at the hostel building situated on the highway. Kuruba Sangha office-bearers demanded the arrest of those miscreants.
MLC Thimmaiah too condemned a few vested interests attacking the Kuruba community hostel and defacing saint Kanakadasa portrait.
The members of the Backward Classes Forum too staged a protest in front of the deputy commissioner’s office condemning the attack on the Kuruba Sangha office.