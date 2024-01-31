RSS always against Tricolour, says CM Siddaramaiah

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday alleged that the hoisting of Hanuma Dhwaja at Keragodu in Mandya district was a conspiracy hatched by the Sangh Parivar.

Leaders from RSS, which is part of the Sangh Parivar, have been opposing hoisting the Tricolour, while flying a saffron flag. BJP too is supporting it. At Keragodu, the permission was given to fly the Tricolour or Kannada flag, not a saffron flag, he iterated.

In a series of posts on social media, he said as the country observes Sarvodaya Day on Tuesday to mark the death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, his words are relevant even today. But right wing forces are trying to erase Gandhiji’s thoughts. The Sangh Parivar is openly supporting Nathuram Godse and disturbing communal harmony, his posts stated.

“The intention behind this is not their Bhakti towards Hanuman, but their intention to disturb communal harmony,” he said. “RSS leaders never accept the Tricolour flag as their own. The RSS office in Nagpur did not have the Tricolour even after 52 years of Independence,” he said.