Tax sleuths sniff out odd money trail in steel scrap from Bantwal in Dakshina Kannada

BENGALURU: State tax sleuths who had arrested Mohammed Siddiq, a main supplier of steel rerollers in a tax evasion racket of Rs 1,000 crore, arrested his accomplice Imtiaz, from Bantwal in Dakshina Kannada.

Sources said that during investigation, tax sleuths noticed a money trail leading to several states, and revealing that the mastermind had set up a maze of fraudulent suppliers of iron and steel scrap. The sleuths realised that while on paper there were transactions which appeared genuine, closer examination found the entries fake. So on record, while scrap steel appeared to have been sourced from a network of retail and wholesale kabadiwalas across Karnataka, Kerala and Tamil Nadu, they realised the entries were fake, sources said. The racket ensured they don’t pay 18 per cent GST on steel scrap.

The taxmen also realised that these entities exist because steel rerollers deal with them. Steel rerollers routinely cut off transactions with suppliers like Siddiq (after his arrest) and look for alternate cartels who could also be fraudulent. When asked what risk they run, sources said, “Some in the network who are uneducated and live in small houses, yet have on paper large transactions, are unaware that their bank accounts are being misused. If convicted, they could end up serving a prison sentence of up to 5 years, besides hefty fines.”