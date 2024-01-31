Temporary ban on trekking without online permit: Min

BENGALURU: Forest, Environment and Ecology Minister Eshwar Khandre on Tuesday directed the forest and eco-tourism departments not to allow people to trek if no online permission is obtained.

Citing the incident of January 26 at Kumara Parvatha in the Pushpagiri Wildlife Sanctuary, where hundreds of trekkers gathered and littered the area, Khandre said, “For adventure, eco-tourism or spiritual treks, prior online permission is required.”He said the state government has imposed a temporary ban on popular trekking paths. Those who do not have prior online permission will not be allowed. This is being done to ensure that trekking spots are not overcrowded.

He said the forest department has been given strict instructions and they must follow them to protect the Western Ghats. Many trekking spots, including forests and mountains, are now overcrowded during weekends. It has come to light that some trekkers stay overnight atop mountains, he added.

He directed the officials to ensure that all this is stopped until some rules and regulations are put in place.

Khandre said not more than 150 people are allowed on trekking routes managed by the Karnataka Eco-Tourism Development Board.