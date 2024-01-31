Tension in Bhatkal over hoisting Savarkar flag

While Mandya district’s Keragodu is witnessing protests by the opposition after the state government removed the Hanuman flag, Uttara Kannada’s Bhatkal too turned tense after the taluk administration on Wednesday removed a flag and board installed in the name of Veer Savarkar.

On January 21, the local youth erected a flagpost at the Tenginagundi Gram Panchayat in Bhatkal taluk and named it after freedom fighter Veer Savarkar.

The trouble started when the local panchayat officers demolished it. The locals gathered in large numbers, indulged in a verbal spat with the officials and sat on a dharna. Panchayat members said no permission had been taken to erect the flagpost.

Local Hindu activist Govind Naik rubbished the allegations, saying the residents had requested to name the flagpost after Savarkar and also a discussion was held.