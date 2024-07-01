Bengaluru Cantonment, Yesvantpur stations getting upgraded, MoS reviews works

BENGALURU: Minister of State for Railways and Jal Shakti V Somanna on Sunday reviewed the ongoing development works at two key railway stations -- Bengaluru Cantonment and Yesvantpur -- in Bengaluru Division.

The Bengaluru Cantonment station is being upgraded at a cost of Rs 486 crore and Yesvantpur station at Rs 367 crore.

Somanna said Cantonment station is a crucial junction connecting the suburban railway, mainline routes and metro lines. He underscored the station’s pivotal role in catering to the substantial traffic volume it is expected to witness in the next two to three decades.

The minister called upon officials for timely completion of the upgradation work at Yesvantpur railway station and ensure that the quality of construction was maintained, a release said.

He called for more greenery to be incorporated on the station premises. Somanna was accompanied by Minister of State for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Shobha Karandlaje, MP P C Mohan and MLA Rizwan Ahmed.