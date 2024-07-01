Chanakya University holds international roundtable

BENGALURU: As part of Subhas Chandra Bose Chair Professorship on International Relations, the School of Law Governance and Public Policy, Chanakya University, organised an ‘International roundtable on India’s engagement with the world’ on Saturday.

The roundtable featured 13 eminent scholars with expertise in international relations to discuss and develop India-centric frameworks, narratives and terminologies for India’s engagement with the world.

The aim of the chair is to explore the unique perspectives that India brings to global interactions as well as promote interdisciplinary research, enhance expertise in international relations and foster collaborative partnerships.

The chair is guided by an advisory council with former ambassador P S Raghavan serving as chairperson and former ambassadors N Parthasarathi, Vijay Gokhale, Pankaj Saran, D B Venkatesh Varma, Prof Harsh Pant and Prof Manjari Chatterjee Miller as members, and Dr Chetan Singai, Dean, School of Law, Governance and Public Policy, Chanakya University, as member-secretary.