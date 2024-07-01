Hanging bridge proposed across Cauvery in Karnataka's Dubare Elephant Camp

MADIKERI: Dubare Elephant Camp is among the top rated tourist destinations in Kodagu and the place is visited by thousands every year. However, this iconic elephant camp is forced to shut its doors to tourists during monsoons, due to the increase in water level of River Cauvery.

A proposal has now been forwarded to the state to enable the construction of a hanging bridge at the site. The Dubare camp is home to over 15 tamed elephants that attract tourists around the year. The camp is located on the banks of River Cauvery and tourists have to cross the river to reach the destination.

Thousands of tourists line up to cross the river on foot to reach the camp. While crossing the river is feasible during summers, the rising water level during the monsoon makes it impossible to reach the camp on foot. Boat facilities arranged by the department start to tread the river during the rainy season, only when the water level of River Cauvery is not at a dangerous level. However, the camp will be closed for tourists when the water crosses high level and several visitors return disappointed.

While several proposals had been initiated to establish a hanging bridge, the same failed to receive approval. However, Madikeri MLA Dr Mantar Gowda instructed Kushalnagar Forest officials to ready a proposal to construct a bridge. “Proposal of Rs 6 crore has been submitted to the state and various processes in this regard are going on,” confirmed Dr Mantar Gowda.