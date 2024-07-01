Hariprasad deserves to be in top post: Seer

RAICHUR/YADGIR: In a probable event of the chief minister or KPCC president being changed in the state, Ediga community leader BK Hariprasad should be given a chance as well, said Arya Ediga community seer Pranavananda Swamiji on Sunday.

Pranavananda Swamiji, who was in Yadgir, expressed displeasure over political leaders allegedly insulting holy men for expressing their views. Reacting sharply to Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar’s statement that Swamijis should not interfere in politics, Pranavananda Swamiji said that seers express opinions in favour of their communities.

“If politicians want to insult Swamijis, they too should not enter mutts,” he said. When Chandrashekhara Swamiji spoke about the post of the CM, many leaders welcomed him. If Swamijis of other communities speak in the same manner, and Shivakumar says that the former should not interfere in politics, it is gimmicky, the seer stated.

Chandrashekhara Swamiji had demanded that Shivakumar be made CM. “What is wrong if other Swamijis too demand DCM posts for members of their community,” Pranavananda Swamiji asked, adding Hariprasad should be given a chance.