Homeless & alone

We often see a man, bereft of clothes and dignity, walking on the roads, often mumbling something aimlessly to himself and those around him. Often, a stray canine, as if in company to his encores, barks. Our social mannerisms by default make us look the other way, away from his nakedness and our sensibilities.

The man with no clothes and no apparent hesitation at being naked is the true self of an unwanted, mentally and physically ill homeless person. Do we have a count of how many such homeless people live on and off the roads like pariahs, and die without a claim?

Take the case of late Mutthuswamy, who always had his way with his customers while selling lemons door to door. His smile was infectious, and even if you didn’t understand his colloquial Tamil, you would know he was wishing you well as he handed over lemons from his gunny sack. Muthu had a large heart and lived on the street with his wife, till the pandemic claimed his life.

When asked why he didn’t have a house or lived with his children, he raised his hands in a manner of thanksgiving and said they were happy without a ‘home’. It turned out their children had thrown them out of the house, and Muthu and his wife were too poor to afford their own dwelling.

The couple earned their living selling lemons, and Muthu didn’t accept charity. He died an honourable man. Another familiar protagonist in the saga of homeless persons is a bearded man living inside a dilapidated and abandoned bus stop. A plastic bottle for water and an old bag containing all his belongings.

Homelessness is a tragic manifestation of varied underlying economic, social and health factors such as poverty, mental and physical illness, substance addiction, lack of affordable housing, family breakdown and neglect etc. According to the United Nations, “homelessness not only indicates a state failure to guarantee access to safe, affordable and adequate housing for all, it violates as well a number of other human rights”, more importantly, the right to life, which “entails in itself more than mere survival, as it encompasses the core notion that everyone has the right to enjoy her or his life in dignity”. “Homelessness is stigmatized and often addressed with criminalization, violence and aggressive policies that violate, rather than safeguard, the rights of the persons involved,” the world body adds.