Karnataka conman flees with crores, held in Kolkata

CHITRADURGA: A conman who had hoodwinked people of crores of rupees and escaped to Vietnam was arrested by the Chitradurga CEN police from Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport recently.

CEN police inspector N Venkatesh, under the guidance of the Superintendent of Police Dharmender Kumar Meena, were keeping track of the accused Kode Ramanaiah of Andhra Pradesh, who had assured people of doubling their money within 60 days and fled with Rs 4.79 crore to Vietnam.

Kode Ramanaiah first contacted railway employee Ramesh and assured him of doubling his money within 60 days and got money funded into his firm, Crowd Club International Private Limited. Ramesh deposited Rs 1.04 lakh in the company.

Ramesh, who couldn’t trace Kode Ramanaiah, lodged a complaint against Kode Ramanaiah at the CEN Police station Chitradurga which got a lookout notice issued for Kode Ramanaiah. It was also revealed that many people had deposited in the company, but by then Ramanaiah had gone missing. The police found that 106 people had deposited Rs 4.79 crore in total.

After six months, it was found that Kode Ramanaiah had landed at Kolkata airport. The Kolkata police arrested him and informed the Chitradurga CEN police who arrested him and brought him to Chitradurga.

Initial investigation revealed that Ramanaiah had swindled money not only in Karnataka but also in several state. The Chitradurga police have requested the CID to investigate the incident.