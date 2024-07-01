Landslides in Dakshina Kannada, 42 shifted to relief camps

MANGALURU: Amid heavy rain in Dakshina Kannada district, as many as 42 people from landslide-prone areas have been shifted to relief centres. A relief centre has been opened in Subramanya in Kadaba taluk while another relief centre was opened at Panjimogaru near Mangaluru which are identified as vulnerable to landslides.

Officials of the District Disaster Management Authority said that 19 people, including 8 women, have been shifted from Subramanya area where there are high chances of landslides due to heavy rain and they have been relocated to a temple hall.

Meanwhile, five families of 23 members, at Panjimogaru ward no 12 in the Mangaluru City Corporation limits have been shifted to a government school. “We provide them food and other facilities at the relief centre until the situation turns normal in their areas. Meanwhile, the Department of Animal Husbandry makes separate relief centres for pets or domestic animals if any,” an official said.

Meanwhile, Dakshina Kannada MP Capt Brijesh Chowta visited the sea erosion-prone areas in Ullal and Someshwar on Sunday. He also visited the spot where four members of a family lost their lives after a wall collapsed at Madani Nagar in Kuthar near Ullal. Chowta during his visit directed the officials to make arrangements for the payment of compensation at the earliest to the kin of the deceased.