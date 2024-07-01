Pro-Kannada groups protest demanding job reservations in various parts of Karnataka

BENGALURU: Various pro-Kannada organisations staged a protest on Monday, demanding the State government provide job reservations for Kannadigas.

Members of several groups, including Karnataka Rakshana Vedike, participated in a protest march in Bengaluru. Thousands of people, including activists, joined the march.

The protest was led by Karnataka Rakshana Vedike President Narayana Gowda, who warned the police that their protest could turn violent if they were stopped.

"We have called for a peaceful protest. We gave the State government one month to implement Sarojini Mahishi's report and provide job reservations in the private sector for Kannadigas. If they fail to implement it, our protest will turn violent," he warned.