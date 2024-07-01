Pro-Kannada groups protest demanding job reservations in various parts of Karnataka

BENGALURU: Various pro-Kannada organisations staged a protest on Monday, demanding the State government provide job reservations for Kannadigas.
Members of several groups, including Karnataka Rakshana Vedike, participated in a protest march in Bengaluru. Thousands of people, including activists, joined the march.
The protest was led by Karnataka Rakshana Vedike President Narayana Gowda, who warned the police that their protest could turn violent if they were stopped.
"We have called for a peaceful protest. We gave the State government one month to implement Sarojini Mahishi's report and provide job reservations in the private sector for Kannadigas. If they fail to implement it, our protest will turn violent," he warned.
Gowda also mentioned they had requested a meeting with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah regarding the issue. Several actors from the Kannada film fraternity, including Prem and Pooja Gandhi, extended their support to the protest. Similar protests were held in Yadgir, Chitradurga, Haveri, Dharwad, Belagavi, and other locations.
Other demands included 100 per cent job reservations for low-category jobs in the private sector. They suggested that companies not following these rules should have their licenses cancelled, and the land and other benefits granted to them should be withdrawn.
Thye also demanded that an exam must be conducted for those staying in Karnataka for 15 years and those passing it should be considered Kannadigas. They have demanded 100 per cent reservation for Kannadigas in state government jobs, in PSUs and in C and D category jobs in Central government departments in Karnataka.
The Kannada Development Authority should frame the rules and monitor them, the organisations stated.
Reacting to the protest, Home Minister G Parameshwar said they were monitoring the situation. "We do not have an issue with their peaceful protest, but one should not take the law into their hands," he warned.