Sea erosion at Devbagh in Karnataka to aid mangrove fauna

DEVBAGH: The recent sea erosion at Devbagh, which took a heavy toll on the huge casuarina plantation, has come as a blessing in disguise to the region. Experts say the area will be enriched with a mangrove fauna and turtle breeding.

Described as a loss for tourism, but gain for conservation, the sea erosion at Devbagh beach has left the state-owned Jungle Lodges and Resorts (JLR) in Uttara Kannada in the lurch. JLR has claimed that it has incurred a loss of several lakh rupees as some of their cottages have been damaged. But marine biology experts are looking at the positive side.

According to them, this eroded beach has turned into a perfect habitat for olive ridley turtle breeding and they believe that a large number of turtles will come to nest here.

“The shores where the river meets the sea are highly dynamic. They erode in monsoon and accredit post-monsoon. Such beaches are fresh without microbial load. Turtles prefer such sandy nesting sites. These places hold the key for turtle breeding,” Shivakumar Haragi, Professor, Department of Marine Biology, told TNIE. He said that sea erosion is a natural phenomenon which occurs every year.

In a place like Devbagh where the river meets the sea, the current varies. It washes away the sand deposit and almost everything in this place, except the mangrove vegetation. “New sand deposit is formed here which aids the breeding of olive ridley turtles,” he said.