CM Siddaramaiah seeking Centre’s nod for Kalasa-Banduri irks Goans

BELAGAVI: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s request to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Sunday for the Centre’s green signal to implement the Kalasa-Banduri project has not gone down well with opposition parties and environmentalists in BJP-ruled Goa.

While claiming that the project poses threat to wildlife and environment, opposition parties in Goa have appealed to their government to put pressure on the PM not to allow Karnataka to go ahead with the project till the case pertaining to it is resolved in the Supreme Court.

After his meeting with the PM, Siddaramaiah took to X, saying that he urged the PM to direct the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change to accord the needed environment and forest clearances to the state as the implementation of the project (by diverting water from Goa’s Mandovi river), a dream for people of Kittur-Karnataka region, would help tide over the water crisis in the region.

Opposition parties in Goa said the BJP and Goa government, which had pledged to protect Mahadayi, the lifeline of Goans, should demonstrate their commitment to the region by exerting pressure on the Centre to halt Karnataka from going ahead with the project.

On his X handle, Leader of Opposition Yuri Alemao hit out at the Goa government and said, “Karnataka Congress government led by CM Siddaramaiah meets Modi demanding clearance to Kalasa-Banduri project. Surprisingly, Goa CM Pramod Sawant is not getting an appointment to take an all-party delegation to meet the PM to demand withdrawal of approval of DPR for Kalasa-Bandura project.’’