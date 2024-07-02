First murder case under new law booked in Hassan

HASSAN/BENGALURU: The first murder case in the state under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the new criminal law that came into force on Monday, was booked against a police constable in Hassan district. The first accident case under the new law too was registered in Hassan district, while in Bengaluru, the death of a 30-year-old homemaker in HSR Layout police limits was the first case registered under the new law.

Hassan city police booked Loknath, a police constable of Shantigrama police station, under Sections 85 (cruelty by husband), 103 (murder) and 3 (5) (common intention) of BNS for murdering his wife Mamata (40) by stabbing her in the chest and stomach on the premises of SP’s office on Monday afternoon. Mamata had come to the SP office to give a complaint against Loknath for allegedly torturing her over family matters.

Loknath, who had come there earlier, was reportedly watching her. When he attacked Mamata and she started screaming, some police constables near the office rushed to the spot. By then, Loknath had stabbed Mamata twice. She ran for 20 yards and then collapsed. The policemen caught Loknath and shifted Mamata to the Hassan Institute of Medical Sciences, where doctors declared her brought dead.

SP Mohamed Sujeeta said Loknath had a rift with Mamata over family and property issues and often quarrelled with her. Lokanath and Mamata married 14 years ago and have two children.

In Halebid, the police registered a case under Section 173 of BNS against Sagar, a car driver, who crashed his vehicle into another car that fell into a ditch killing Indu (67).

In Bengaluru, the suspicious death of a 30-year-old homemaker in HSR Layout police limits is said to be the first complaint registered under the new laws. The victim was found lying unconscious in the house by her father-in-law.