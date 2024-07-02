First murder case under new law booked in Hassan

HASSAN/BENGALURU: The first murder case in the state under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the new criminal law that came into force on Monday, was booked against a police constable in Hassan district. The first accident case under the new law too was registered in Hassan district, while in Bengaluru, the death of a 30-year-old homemaker in HSR Layout police limits was the first case registered under the new law.
Hassan city police booked Loknath, a police constable of Shantigrama police station, under Sections 85 (cruelty by husband), 103 (murder) and 3 (5) (common intention) of BNS for murdering his wife Mamata (40) by stabbing her in the chest and stomach on the premises of SP’s office on Monday afternoon. Mamata had come to the SP office to give a complaint against Loknath for allegedly torturing her over family matters.
Loknath, who had come there earlier, was reportedly watching her. When he attacked Mamata and she started screaming, some police constables near the office rushed to the spot. By then, Loknath had stabbed Mamata twice. She ran for 20 yards and then collapsed. The policemen caught Loknath and shifted Mamata to the Hassan Institute of Medical Sciences, where doctors declared her brought dead.
SP Mohamed Sujeeta said Loknath had a rift with Mamata over family and property issues and often quarrelled with her. Lokanath and Mamata married 14 years ago and have two children.
In Halebid, the police registered a case under Section 173 of BNS against Sagar, a car driver, who crashed his vehicle into another car that fell into a ditch killing Indu (67).
In Bengaluru, the suspicious death of a 30-year-old homemaker in HSR Layout police limits is said to be the first complaint registered under the new laws. The victim was found lying unconscious in the house by her father-in-law.
Police teams trained on new laws: Top cop
She was rushed to a nearby hospital, where she was declared dead. Her husband, a techie, is in the US on work. The complaint was registered at 1.30 am and the case was registered under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS).
The victim, Suganya Sekar, was a resident of 14th cross in HSR Layout Sector 1. The complaint was filed by her father M Sekar, who is from Namakkal in Tamil Nadu. He has not held anyone responsible for his daughter’s death, but only wants to know the cause of her death.
Suganya and Rajkumar Murugesan married seven years ago, and have two children. Suganya is said to have collapsed while sitting on the floor. She was reportedly an epileptic and was being treated at a hospital in Salem in Tamil Nadu.
State police chief Alok Mohan on X stated that all police officers and staff across all seven zones, six commissionerate units and 1,063 police stations have been trained on the new laws and it is an ongoing process.
Case book
Till 9.30 pm, 80 cases were booked under the new laws across the state.