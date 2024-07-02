Solar park to come up in Karnataka's Madhugiri

BENGALURU: To scale up clean energy infrastructure and enhance energy security for the state, Energy Minister KJ George on Monday said a solar park on the lines of Pavagada will soon come up in Madhugiri taluk of Tumkuru district.

The park will come up in partnership with the central government’s Tehri Hydro Development Corporation.

A release from the department said the partnership aims to leverage local expertise and resources to identify suitable land parcels essential for setting up the plant.

George was in Tumakuru on Monday to review the implementation of the KUSUM-C project at the district commissioner’s office. Also present with him were Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara, Cooperation Minister KN Rajanna, State Government’s Special Representative in Delhi T B Jayachandra, MLA K Shadakshari, Additional Chief Secretary (Energy Department) Gaurav Gupta, Managing Director of Bangalore Electricity Supply Corporation Limited (Bescom) Mahantesh Bilagi and Tumakuru District Collector Shubha Kalyan.

They also inaugurated two new power substations in Tumakuru district. These include a 2X8 MVA 66/11 KV substation in Bhairenahalli of Koratagere taluk, constructed at a cost of Rs 12.62 crore, and another 2X8 MVA, 66/11 KV substation in Sankenahalli (IK Colony), built at a cost of Rs 14.33 crore.