Karnataka CM defends MUDA site allocation to wife amid controversy

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday maintained that there was nothing wrong with the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) allotting sites to his wife.

“The sites were given to us when the BJP was in power in the state. MUDA had developed sites in our three-acre-sixteen-gunta land near the ring road in Kesare (in Mysuru). It was my wife’s land,” he told reporters, responding to a question on alleged irregularities in MUDA.

The land was purchased by Siddaramaiah’s brother-in-law Mallikarjuna, who had gifted it to his sister (the CM’s wife). “Knowingly or unknowingly, MUDA developed sites in our three-acre and 16-gunta land and distributed them. They had not acquired the land, but developed the sites,” the CM said. MUDA agreed to give Siddaramaiah’s wife 50% of the developed sites. “We asked them to give us sites as per the law and the government orders. We had made the request when BJP was in power. Since land was not available there, sites of equal measurement were given in another place. What is wrong with that,” the CM asked.

He said it was done as per law and the decision to give sites on a 50:50 basis was taken when BJP was in power.

The BJP, however, demanded a probe into the alleged irregularities. LoP R Ashoka asked who recommended alternative sites in an area with higher land prices. Terming it a Rs 4,000-crore scam, he sought a probe by the CBI or by a retired judge. Meanwhile, the government ordered a probe by two IAS officers to look into alleged irregularities and transferred top MUDA officials. Ashoka said the government-ordered probe is to cover up the wrongdoings in MUDA.