Karnataka MLA TS Srivatsa demands SIT probe into MUDA plot allotment irregularities

MYSURU: In the light of alleged irregularities in the distribution of plots under 50:50 ratio by Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA), MLA TS Srivatsa has urged the State Government to begin investigation through a SIT or retired judge.

He told reporters here on Tuesday that a thorough investigation is required, and regardless of political affiliation or position, anyone found guilty, including those during the BJP government’s tenure, should face action. “We must uphold the integrity of Mysuru,” he said. Srivatsa said he had received several anonymous letters regarding MUDA’s malpractices. Based on this information, he submitted a complaint to the chief secretary and secretary of Urban Development department.

He highlighted the case of a victim who had lost land and applied for compensation on October 20, 2023, yet an order was issued on October 7, 2023. “How did MUDA officials know in advance about this application?” he questioned.

He expressed concern over documents related to the irregularities being transferred to Bengaluru, fearing tampering. Srivatsa criticised the current approach, where farmers whose land was acquired in 1964 for the development of Gokulam Layout, are now being allocated plots in a 50:50 ratio. He suspected similar irregularities elsewhere, with approximately 91,000 sqft being allocated as compensation by MUDA, despite 85,000 individuals in Mysuru still awaiting plots. He suggested reallocating these plots to provide shelter for the underprivileged.

Srivatsa called for a transparent probe. “Despite filing a complaint, I wasn’t invited to the meeting by the urban development minister who chaired a meeting on Monday. The minister announced the intention to cancel plot approvals and conduct investigations, but no formal orders have been issued,” he stated.

Srivatsa also questioned the minister’s protection of MUDA officials and the four-week timeframe given for investigation.