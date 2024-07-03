Karnataka records 2% rainfall deficit in June, predicted to normalize in July

BENGALURU: Nearly a month after the onset of the southwest monsoon, Karnataka, as a whole, recorded a 2% deficit rainfall for June. While the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy rainfall over most parts of the country in July, it will be normal for Karnataka. In the state, the rainfall will reduce for the next couple of days, before picking up pace.

IMD data showed that from June 1 to July 2, the state received 212.5 mm rainfall as against the normal of 216.5 mm. The normal rainfall for July is 252.2 mm.

The highest deficit of 45% was recorded in Hassan district, where against the normal of 172.4 mm, it received 95.6 mm. The second-highest deficit of 43% was in Haveri. Against the normal of 130 mm, it received 74.3 mm.

The maximum rainfall was reported in Vijayapura district at 136%. It received 216.3mm, against the normal of 91.8 mm. It was followed by Ballari at 127%. Against the normal of 75 mm, it recorded 170.5 mm. Vijayanagara district received 116% rainfall.

Bengaluru Urban recorded a 55% excess rainfall. Against the normal of 77.8 mm, it recorded 119.2 mm. Bengaluru Rural recorded 73% excess rainfall. As against 69 mm, it recorded 119.2 mm.