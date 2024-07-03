Karnataka: Six gamblers drown in Krishna River while fleeing police raid

VIJAYAPURA: At least six persons were feared drowned after their coracle overturned at Baluti jackwell in Krishna river near Kolhar town, around 45 km from Vijayapura, on Tuesday.

The incident occurred when some men, who were playing cards on the riverbank, jumped onto the coracle, scared that the police were coming to arrest them for gambling. In a hurry to escape, they boarded the coracle kept on the riverbank by fishermen, and oared it to a distance. But suddenly, strong winds shook the coracle and they lost control. The circular structure, built from bamboo and polythene sheets, overturned. Two of the eight men on the coracle swam to safety, but six others drowned.

After they were alerted, the police and Fire and Emergency personnel rushed to the spot and recovered two bodies. The search was on for the remaining bodies till late Tuesday evening.

Superintendent of Police Risikesh Sonawane and other police officials rushed to the spot. The Kolhar police station has registered a case.