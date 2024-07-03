Karnataka to adopt Centre’s plastic waste management rules amid ongoing violations

BENGALURU: Despite the ban on single-use plastic carry bags, large quantities of such used bags are seen strewn across towns and cities. Further, prohibited plastic carry bags are in circulation in the name of biodegradable ones.

Taking note of this, Forest, Environment and Ecology Minister Eshwar Khandre has directed the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) officials to drop or amend the plastic waste management rules. He also directed them to follow the rules introduced by the Union Government on using biodegradable carry bags that dissolve within 180 days.

Khandre had held a meeting with the officials earlier, sought to know why prohibited plastic carry bags are still in use. He told them to take steps and ensure that biodegradable vegetable poly liquid acid polymer bags are manufactured and sold.

The minister asked the officials to submit a report on adopting the Central Environment Department’s Plastic Waste Management (Amendment) Rules, 2021-22. When the officials explained that bags made of maize extract, will dissolve within six months, Khandre said if it is proved scientifically, then permission could be granted to manufacture them for public use.

Principal secretary of Ecology and Environment, BP Ravi told TNIE that new rules are being framed and they will be sent to the urban development and finance departments for approval. Later, they will be sent to the state cabinet. The new rules are being framed to change the definition of plastic carry bags, since processed plastic is used in place of biodegradable bags, and prohibited plastic carry bags are also in circulation, he said.