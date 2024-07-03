Karnataka to launch statewide online booking for trekking routes by July

MANGALURU: Karnataka Minister for Forest, Environment and Ecology Eshwar Khandre has said that online booking will be introduced for all trekking routes in the state from July third week in order to regulate the process.

Speaking to reporters after a review meeting of Mangaluru circle of the Forest Department, Khandre said that the department has already introduced online booking for Kudremukh, Netravathi and other trekking peaks in Mangaluru circle and the same will be extended across the state.

A software, which provides online booking for all trekking spots in a single website, is being developed and it will be ready in a fortnight, the minister said. The new system is aimed at putting an end to irregularities in the booking system by streamlining the process, he said. Khandre said the Forest Department has set a target to plant 5 crore saplings in Karnataka this year and the work has already begun. Last year, 5.43 crore saplings were planted against the target of 5 crore. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has promised an additional grant of Rs 100 crore for this purpose, Khandre said.