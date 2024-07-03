Two workers trapped as earth caves at construction site in Mangaluru, one rescued

MANGALURU: Two persons were trapped in debris after the earth caved in at a construction site at Balmatta in Mangaluru on Wednesday. Mangaluru City Police Commissioner Anupam Agarwal said Raj Kumar, 18, from Bihar, was rescued while a rescue operation is on to rescue Chandan, 30, also a native of Bihar. The NDRF and fire and emergency department personnel were pressed into the rescue operation immediately, he said.

Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner Mullai Muhilan MP visited the spot. Lack of safety measures at the construction site which belongs to a private builder is said to be the reason for the mishap. The earth has been vertically excavated for about 20 feet for the foundation of the building.

The excavation process is still underway to rescue the trapped.