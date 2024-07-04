ISRO to defend Earth against asteroids

BENGALURU: After the Moon and the Sun, Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Chairman S Somanath is looking at asteroids — not just to land on them, but to prepare defences against their possible catastrophic impacts on Earth.
The ISRO chief is eyeing opportunities to explore/observe Asteroid 99942 Apophis — measuring 335 metre across and considered one of the most hazardous asteroids that could impact Earth — which is estimated to pass our planet at a dangerously close distance of less than 32,000 km on April 13, 2029.
“India should be able to observe this asteroid… Discussions are on as to how ISRO can contribute, maybe by preparing an instrument for the mission or providing other kinds of support for what is jointly being done by JAXA (Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency), ESA (European Space Agency) and NASA,” he said , while inaugurating a workshop on Planetary Defence for students at the ISRO headquarters on Wednesday.
“If an asteroid hits Earth, the impact can be disastrous. We need to prepare for planetary defence. If a 100-metre diameter asteroid hits us, it can be fatal, an entire nation could be wiped out,” he said.
‘We can prepare our defences against asteroids’
“If a 2 km diameter hits the Earth, the entire planet could be destroyed,” Somanath said.
“In future, we will be able to land on an asteroid and study the possibility of its impact on Earth, and prepare our defence. We want to start by collaborating with other countries and organisations that have already developed some skills in this,” he said.
As a spacefaring nation with the capabilities to land on the Moon and place a satellite in the Lagrange Point of the Sun, India is now keen to contribute to studying asteroids, he said.
“There are lakhs of asteroids in space, mostly between Mars and Jupiter. Despite being small in size, they possess huge amounts of energy. According to studies, the entire mass of all asteroids is less than three per cent of the Moon’s mass. Even that small mass travelling at huge velocities can create an impact,” he said, emphasising that while they pose a threat, they also offer opportunities for scientific exploration.