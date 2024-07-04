Karnataka assures Korean firms of full support

BENGALURU: Industries Minister MB Patil and officials from Karnataka held discussions with Korean companies YG-1, Krafton Inc, Go Pizza, and HY Automotive Controls.

An investment worth 150 million Dollars was discussed during the meeting with YG-1 senior executives. YG-1, specialising in advanced cutting tools, operates a manufacturing facility in Tumakuru Machine Tool Park. According to a statement from Patil’s office, officials from Karnataka highlighted the state’s strong manufacturing ecosystem and also discussed opening a Korean language training centre.

Krafton plans to open a gaming station in Karnataka and hire more engineers from India. Since 2021, Krafton has invested 140 million Dollars in Indian startups in e-sports, multimedia entertainment, content creation, and audio platforms. Discussions included

Patil discussed Karnataka’s FMCG ecosystem with Lim Jae-won, CEO of Go Pizza. Go Pizza targets over Rs 150 crore in sales by Q1 next year in India.

HY Automotive Controls discussed their India expansion plans and their search for approximately three acres of land near Bengaluru for their facility.