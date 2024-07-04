Karnataka's Kabini dam almost full, renews farmers’ hopes

MYSURU: With copious rains in the catchment area in neighbouring Kerala, the water level in the Kabini reservoir has increased and is now just 5 feet short of its full capacity. This has brought cheer to the farmers in Karnataka, who faced drought last year.

As of Wednesday, the water level stood at 2,279.54 feet, just shy of the full reservoir level of 2,284 feet. The dam is located in HD Kote taluk of Mysuru district. According to sources, the Kabini dam is expected to reach its full reservoir level by next week.

The monsoon has been active in Kerala and border areas of Karnataka, contributing to the steady increase in the water level in Kabini reservoir, renewing the hopes of thousands of farmers who solely depend on the dam to irrigate their crops.

The Kabini reservoir is a critical water source for both irrigation and drinking water purposes in the region, and the current increase in water level is a positive indicator for overall water management.

With the reservoir nearing its full capacity, the dam authorities are also taking necessary precautions to manage the water inflow and outflow efficiently.

As of Wednesday, the inflow into the dam stood at 9,807 cusecs, while the outflow was 2,917 cusecs.